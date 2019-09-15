-

Highlighting the importance of tackling climate change and its impact on Sri Lanka, UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer said living standards in Sri Lanka can drop by five to seven percent because of climate-related vulnerabilities.

Speaking at the 2019 AIESEC Youth Speak Forum – “Transforming Youth, Transforming Sri Lanka”, Ms. Singer said about 19 million people in Sri Lanka live in locations that will become moderate or severe climate hotspots by 2050.

“The country has faced continuous cycles of floods and drought, making it one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change. The future is dependent on taking action on these issues now because living standards in Sri Lanka can drop by five to seven percent because of climate-related vulnerabilities,” she said.

She said she was pleased to recognize that Sri Lanka has taken great strides in allowing private and domestic sector investments in renewable energy and tapping, the last vestiges of hydropower available to the country.

“As young Sri Lankans, you need to take your place in the conversation on climate change, it is absolutely vital. You must advocate for an economy that results in improved human well-being and social equity and at the same time significantly reduce environmental risks and ecological scarcities. This is what we call the green economy and it is the future! The green economy fosters prosperity, creates decent work, and protects the planet for our generation and the generations to come,” she said.

