Train derailment in Mahawa disrupts railway services - A train traveling from Kankesanthurai to Beliatta has derailed near the Mahawa, stated the Railway Control Room. Reportedly, the derailment had occurred earlier this evening (15). According to the Railway Control Room, the accident had interrupted the railway services on the Northern railway line.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.