Landslide warnings issued on several districts
September 16, 2019 07:33 am
Landslide early warnings have been issued on Ratnapura, Nuwaraeliya, Kegalle, and Kalutara districts, stated the Disaster Management Center (DMC).
Residents are requested to be watchful on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence in the following divisional secretariat divisions:
Ratnapura District:
Kiriella, Kalawana, Ratnapura, Eheliyagoda divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas
Nuwaraeliya District:
Ambagamuwa divisional secretariat division and surrounding areas
Kegalle District:
Warakapola and Dehiowita divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas
Kalutara District:
Mathugama and Bulathsinhala divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas