Landslide warnings issued on several districts - Landslide early warnings have been issued on Ratnapura, Nuwaraeliya, Kegalle, and Kalutara districts, stated the Disaster Management Center (DMC). Residents are requested to be watchful on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence in the following divisional secretariat divisions: Ratnapura District:

Kiriella, Kalawana, Ratnapura, Eheliyagoda divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas Nuwaraeliya District:

Ambagamuwa divisional secretariat division and surrounding areas Kegalle District:

Warakapola and Dehiowita divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas Kalutara District:

Mathugama and Bulathsinhala divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas

