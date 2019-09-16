Armour-Baber junction flooded; use alternative routes

-

The Armour-Baber junction in Kotahena has been flooded due to the prevailing heavy rains, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Motorists traveling through the area, especially on smaller vehicles, are requested to use alternative routes, stated the Police.

Heavy rainfall of about 150 mm is expected in several districts around the country. According to the Meteorology Department, the prevailing rainy conditions will most likely continue in the next few days.