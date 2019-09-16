Will contest for presidency no matter what obstacle comes  Sajith

-

Minister Sajith Premadasa says he will contest at the presidential election no matter what obstacle is placed before him.

The United National Party (UNP) Minister stated this attending a program held in the Katuwana District Secretariat area.

Further commenting, Premadasa said that his ideal time for this task has arrived.

Meanwhile, MP Wimal Weerawansa says that Sajith Premadasa will not get a chance to become the presidential candidate.

Weerawansa stated this addressing a gathering in the Kelaniya area.