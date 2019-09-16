SLFP is why SLPP MPs are in parliament today - President

SLFP is why SLPP MPs are in parliament today - President

September 16, 2019   04:12 pm

-

The MP seats of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarians are still safe because of the decision taken by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), according to SLFP Leader President Maithripala Sirisena.

He mentioned this addressing the Ratnapura District Convention of the SLFP, yesterday (15).

Further speaking, President Sirisena says that the village-level voter base of the SLPP consists of SLFPers.

“We are the ones keeping the SLPP MP as parliamentarians. Mahindananda Amaraweera’s letter is the reason why they are in the parliament today”, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories