SLFP is why SLPP MPs are in parliament today - President

The MP seats of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarians are still safe because of the decision taken by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), according to SLFP Leader President Maithripala Sirisena.

He mentioned this addressing the Ratnapura District Convention of the SLFP, yesterday (15).

Further speaking, President Sirisena says that the village-level voter base of the SLPP consists of SLFPers.

“We are the ones keeping the SLPP MP as parliamentarians. Mahindananda Amaraweera’s letter is the reason why they are in the parliament today”, he added.