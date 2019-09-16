Wennappuwa PS member who obstructed police further remanded

-

Wennappuwa Pradeshiya Sabha member Dulakshi Fernando, who was arrested for obstructing police officers, has been further remanded until the 23rd of September.

However, her sister who arrested along with her over the same offence was granted bail.

The order came from the Marawila Magistrate when the case was taken up today (16).

The 21-year-old Pradeshiya Sabha member and her sister, who is aged 16, were arrested on August 20 on a warrant issued by the Marawila Magistrate’s Court.

The incident in question took place on August 19 when two policemen on duty had stopped a motorcycle near the Seenor Junction in Wennappuwa at around 5.15 pm on Monday (19).

However, the female motorcyclist had not had her driving license or other relevant documents with her at the moment.

Subsequently, a Pradeshiya Sabha member who is the sister of the motorcyclist, as well as their father and brother had arrived at the scene on a motorcycle and a van.

It was reported that they had obstructed the officers from performing their duties and attempted to forcibly take the motorbike with them along with the suspect who had been under police custody.

The incident was recorded by a police officer present at the scene.

The police had taken both motorcycles into their custody. However, the suspect had fled the scene in the van.

The police had reported the incident to the Marawila Magistrate’s Court while arrest warrants were issued for the suspects.