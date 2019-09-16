North Governor directs sudden PHI raid in Chavakachcheri

September 16, 2019   09:47 pm

-

Chavakachcheri Public Health Inspectors made a sudden inspection visit to 14 restaurants of the Thenmaradchi Divisional Secretariat today (16).

The raid was carried out on the instructions of the Governor of the Northern Province, Dr. Suren Raghavan.

The inspection was carried out at restaurants located in Chavakachcheri, Kodikamam and Mirusuvil areas of the Thenmarachchi Divisional Secretariat to check if the restaurants are in good condition and are operated legally. 

During the inspection, 11 restaurants were spotted with hygiene issues and unclean food preparation areas. 

Legal action will be taken against four restaurants while unsanitary food found in two restaurants was destroyed. 

A Food and Medicine Inspector and six Public Health Inspectors participated in this raid.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories