North Governor directs sudden PHI raid in Chavakachcheri

Chavakachcheri Public Health Inspectors made a sudden inspection visit to 14 restaurants of the Thenmaradchi Divisional Secretariat today (16).

The raid was carried out on the instructions of the Governor of the Northern Province, Dr. Suren Raghavan.

The inspection was carried out at restaurants located in Chavakachcheri, Kodikamam and Mirusuvil areas of the Thenmarachchi Divisional Secretariat to check if the restaurants are in good condition and are operated legally.

During the inspection, 11 restaurants were spotted with hygiene issues and unclean food preparation areas.

Legal action will be taken against four restaurants while unsanitary food found in two restaurants was destroyed.

A Food and Medicine Inspector and six Public Health Inspectors participated in this raid.