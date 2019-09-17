Heavy rainfall to continue in several provinces

-

Showery condition over the island is expected to continue further, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Issuing an advisory for heavy rain and lightning, it said showers or thundershowers are expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central and provinces.

Heavy rainfall about 100 mm (within next 24 hrs) are likely at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur Uva and Eastern, provinces and in Vavuniya, Mullaitivu and Anuradhapura districts after 2.00 p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers while the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.