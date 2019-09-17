Navy seizes 4 suspicious fishing vessels at sea

September 17, 2019   08:28 am

-

Sri Lanka Navy ships patrolling in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) had spotted 4 Sri Lankan multi-day fishing vessels engaging in fishing activities in waters belonging to the Maldives.

The boats named ‘Danuji’, ‘Suba Pathum 4’, ‘Lakpriya Dehi’ and ‘Nalin 10’ had been intercepted by the navy.

Accordingly, the Navy held those fishing vessels along with 27 persons onboard and escorted them to the harbours of Colombo and Galle for further investigation yesterday (16). 

During further search, the Navy managed to find a small quantity of drugs (ice) in one fishing vessel.

Investigations are currently underway to determine if these vessels have a connection to drug trafficking, the navy said. 

Meanwhile, the Department of Fisheries will take onward action with regard to the stock of fish found in the vessels.

