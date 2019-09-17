Eight cops including SI interdicted

-

Eight police officers including a Sub-Inspector (SI) who were serving in the divisional anti-vice unit attached to Chilaw HQ Police have been interdicted, the Police Media Division said.

The Sub-Inspector who had served as the officer-in-charge (OIC), a Police Sergeant, 05 Police Constables and a Constable Driver have been interdicted in this manner.

The team of police officers in question had arrested a group of suspects engaged in illegal gambling at a hotel in Wennappuwa on September 06, based on information received.

However, out of the over 20 suspects present at the scene only 09 had been taken into custody while the rest had been released.

In addition to this information had also been uncovered that an act of corruption had taken place as the cash from the gambling den and the cash in the possession of the suspects had been illegally obtained by the policemen.

Acting on this information, an inquiry was carried out by the Nattandiya Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and the officer in question were interdicted.