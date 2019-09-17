Confident I will be chosen as presidential candidate - Sajith

Confident I will be chosen as presidential candidate - Sajith

September 17, 2019   09:53 am

-

Minister Sajith Premadasa says that the presidential candidate of the United National Party (UNP) will be chosen via a democratic structure.

The UNP Deputy Leader stated this at a press conference held at the residence of Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera, this morning (17).

Premadasa says that the UNP presidential candidate will be selected under a democratic structure through the opinion of the Working Committee and the UNP MP group.

He further said that he is confident that he will be nominated as the presidential candidate of the party.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories