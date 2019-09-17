More inclined to support Sajith - Hakeem

September 17, 2019   12:38 pm

Minister Rauff Hakeem says that there is a good chance that he will support Minister Sajith Premadasa at the upcoming presidential election.

The Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education mentioned this commenting to the media in Kurunegala yesterday (16).

He says that he hopes the United National Party (UNP) will nominate a popular candidate for the presidential election.

However, a final decision regarding the matter has not been informed yet, he said. He believes that the decision will be made by the end of next week, he added.

Once the UNP makes their decision, his party will subsequently discuss and announce their decision as well, said Hakeem.

Responding to a question by a journalist, Minister Hakeem said that he is more inclined towards supporting Sajith Premadasa.

When inquired on the potential candidacy of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, the Minister said that there is an issue with regard to his popularity.

