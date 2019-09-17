COPE to probe Batticaloa Campus issue today

-

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) is scheduled to convene at 2.30 pm afternoon (17) at the parliamentary premises.

Chairman of the Committee MP Sunil Handunnetti says the COPE Committee is set to probe the issue of the Batticaloa Campus Institute today.

Accordingly, the officials of the Campus, officials of the HIRA Foundation, the Secretary to the Ministry of Higher Education have been summoned to testify on the matter.

Previously, officials of the University Grants Commission, Mahaweli Authority and Board of Investment had been summoned to testify on the matter of the Batticaloa Campus Institute.