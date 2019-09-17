Karu sets conditions to contest Presidential Election

-

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya says that he has received multiple requests from various sections to contest the upcoming Presidential Election and, however he will only consider such requests together with political forces whose main objective is the abolition of the Executive Presidency.

Issuing a statement today, the Speaker said that over the past couple of weeks the country’s religious leaders, various civil society organisations, university lecturers and intellectuals from various fields, professionals, representatives of youth groups as well as political activists had called on him.

Jayasuriya said that some had personally met with him while others had spoken to him over the phone and addressed the media publicly, and that they had all requested him contest the Presidential Election over several specific points.

He stated that the common point presented by all those parties was that they are making that request because the country needs a trusted leadership to safeguard democracy within the nation, to alleviate the prevailing political confusion and to establish civilized and worthy governance.

Jayasuriya said he first wishes to express his gratitude to all those who have places their faith in him.

However, he said that he could only consider any requests to contest the Presidential Election together with the political forces whose main objective is the abolition of the Executive Presidency, which is something they have stood for since 1995.

The Speaker also said that it will only be with parties advocating for improved, optimal democratic reform, presented by the 17th amendment and ensured through the 19th amendment.

He further said that if he does decide to enter the fray it would be a commitment made for a limited period of time, with the intention of laying the foundation for an economically and morally sound secure country with an advanced democracy, and never an intervening with the expectation of the presidency.

However, he said that if he is to contest representing the parties led by the United National Front (UNF), it should happen with the blessings of all parties as per the party’s constitution.