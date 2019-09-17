State institutes become colonies of the Minister - Anura

September 17, 2019   05:59 pm

National People’s Power presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that state institutes cannot be converted into profitable institutes without liberating them from politicization.

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Leader stated this addressing a conference held yesterday (16).

He pointed out that a suitable team of professionals must be utilized to convert state institutions into profit-making organizations.

Instead, the state institutes have become places that offer employment opportunities for those who help Ministers’ election campaigns, he said.

According to Dissanayake, state institutes become colonies of the relevant Ministers.

Stressing that this is the reason why state institutions fallen into such ineffective conditions, he said that this must stopped.

Dissanayake said that state institutes will be made efficient once again under a government of his own.

