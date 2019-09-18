PM and Opposition Leader wish Modi on 69th birthday

-

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday wished Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

“Birthday wishes to @narendramodi. May you have many more years filled with sound health and happiness,” the Sri Lankan Premier tweeted.

“My best wishes to you on your birthday. May you continue to be blessed with good health and long life,” former president Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also extended greetings to Modi.

“Heartiest greetings to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on your auspicious birthday. I wish for your good health, happiness and wellbeing. We will continue to work together for further consolidating multifaceted Nepal-India relations,” wrote Oli on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi, who has turned 69 today, is spending the day in his home state of Gujarat.

Several ministers and senior BJP leaders took to social media to extend their greetings.

-Agencies