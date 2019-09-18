PM and Opposition Leader wish Modi on 69th birthday

PM and Opposition Leader wish Modi on 69th birthday

September 17, 2019   11:52 pm

-

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday wished Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

“Birthday wishes to @narendramodi. May you have many more years filled with sound health and happiness,” the Sri Lankan Premier tweeted.

“My best wishes to you on your birthday. May you continue to be blessed with good health and long life,” former president Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also extended greetings to Modi.

“Heartiest greetings to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on your auspicious birthday. I wish for your good health, happiness and wellbeing. We will continue to work together for further consolidating multifaceted Nepal-India relations,” wrote Oli on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi, who has turned 69 today, is spending the day in his home state of Gujarat.

Several ministers and senior BJP leaders took to social media to extend their greetings.

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories