Continued showers expected over the island

Showery condition over the island, particularly in south-western part is expected to continue further, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces and in Jaffna district.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern provinces and in Kalutara and Puttalam districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankesanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.