GMOA token strike disrupts hospital activities

September 18, 2019   10:34 am

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMAO) has launched an island-wide token strike today (18).

The executive committee member of the GMOA, Dr. Prasad Colombage said their 24-hour strike will come to an end at 8.00 am tomorrow (19).

The government medical officers launched the strike to urge the authorities to heed their demands including the removal of salary anomalies.

The strike has interrupted the services at many government hospitals across the country, however, the functions at maternity hospitals, children’s hospitals, Apeksha Hospital, nephrology units and tri-forces hospitals are carried out as usual.

The public claimed despite the strike action, the government medical officers attend their private clinics appointments.

