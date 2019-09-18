COPE briefed on how Hizbullah used Batticaloa Campus accounts

COPE briefed on how Hizbullah used Batticaloa Campus accounts

September 18, 2019   11:48 am

-

The former Governor M. L. A. M. Hizbullah, who appears as the owner of the Batticaloa Campus and the HIRA Foundation, had pressurized Bank of Ceylon to open accounts at his discretion.

This was revealed at the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) when it convened yesterday (17).

Reportedly, former Governor Hizbullah and his son Hiraz Hizbullah had not appeared before the Committee yesterday although they were requested to testify before the Committee.

However, officials representing the Bank of Ceylon (BOC), Higher Education Ministry and Finance Ministry appeared before the Committee to record statements on the bank accounts of the Batticaloa Campus and the HIRA Foundation.

The COPE Committee Chairman MP Sunil Handunnetti inquired on the bank accounts maintained under different names and the BOC General Manager K. B. S. Bandara and the BOC Senior Legal Officer Dayanjani Peiris responded to the queries.

COPE member Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe had interrogated them as well.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories