Heavy traffic near Town Hall over protest

UPDATE (1:21 pm): The area around the Lipton’s Circus in Colombo is reportedly completely blocked over the ongoing protest march.

The Police Media Spokesperson stated that the motorists are requested to use alternate routes.

Heavy traffic congestion is reported from around the Colombo Town Hall area over a protest march, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The protest march has been organized by the non-academic staff of the universities.

Reportedly, the protest march is currently arriving at the Lipton’s Circus, Colombo.

Previously, the protest march had passed the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo creating traffic congestion in the area.