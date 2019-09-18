Disabled war heroes protest enters day eight

-

The protest staged by disabled war heroes and the families of the fallen, calling for solutions for salary issues and fulfilment of several other demands, is continuing for the eighth consecutive day today (18).

The protestors staged their protest in front of the Colombo Fort railway station on the 11th of September.

The protestors marched up to the Presidential Secretariat at around 6.00 pm yesterday (17) but they had to turn about as the police temporarily closed the Lotus Road.

However, several of the protesting war heroes arrived at the Presidential Secretariat early this morning (18) to carry out their protest.

They stated that at present the situation has reached a point where the people have to save them although they saved the country and the citizens from a long-standing war back then.

Speaking to the media, the disabled war heroes further expressed their grievances.