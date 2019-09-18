Protesting disabled soldiers barred from entering state institutes
September 18, 2019 01:43 pm
A court order has been issued preventing the protesting disabled soldiers from entering any state institution.
The order has been issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake today (18), stated Ada Derana reporter.
Accordingly, the disabled war heroes who are currently engaged in protest action have been barred from entering state institutes including the Presidential Secretariat, President’s House, Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Defense.