Defence requests HC to reject case against Ali Roshan

Samarappulige Niraj Roshan alias ‘Ali Roshan’ and seven others have raised preliminary objections to the Colombo High Court to reject the case filed against them over the alleged illegal possession of five elephants.

The case was taken up before the Colombo High Court Judges Vikum Kaluarachchi, Dhammika Ganepola and Aditya Patabandige today (18).

The defence attorneys, presenting submissions before the three-judge bench stated that the Colombo High Court does not have the jurisdiction to hear the case as the manner in which the charges were filed against their clients is uncertain.

The judge bench ordered the Attorney General, who filed the case against over the alleged illegal possession of five elephants, to present his submissions for the preliminary objections raised by the defence on October 2nd.

The Attorney General had then filed 27 charges against ‘Ali Roshan’ and six other defendants under the Offences against Public Property Act, with regard to the possession of four elephants without licenses and racketeering.

The other defendants of the case include Assistant Director of the Department of Wildlife Upali Padmasiri and a former clerk of the same department B. Sanjeewani.