Ex-Minister H.R. Mithrapala passes away

UPFA Kegalle District Parliamentarian former Minister H.R. Mithrapala passed away today (18) at the age of 73.

Family sources said he had been receiving treatment at the Karawanella Hospital at the time of his death.

Mr Mithrapala, who was born in 1946, was an attorney-at-law by occupation.

From 2007 to 2015, Mr Mithrapala served as a minister and a deputy minister.

The family said the funeral services of the late minister will be announced soon.