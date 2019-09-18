Ex-Minister H.R. Mithrapala passes away

Ex-Minister H.R. Mithrapala passes away

September 18, 2019   01:59 pm

-

UPFA Kegalle District Parliamentarian former Minister H.R. Mithrapala passed away today (18) at the age of 73.

Family sources said he had been receiving treatment at the Karawanella Hospital at the time of his death.

Mr Mithrapala, who was born in 1946, was an attorney-at-law by occupation.

From 2007 to 2015, Mr Mithrapala served as a minister and a deputy minister.

The family said the funeral services of the late minister will be announced soon.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories