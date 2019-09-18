Committee to pick UNPs presidential candidate

September 18, 2019   04:19 pm

The United National Party (UNP) has appointed a four-member committee to decide on its presidential candidate, says State Minister Ajith Mannapperuma.

The committee comprises Ministers Kabir Hashim, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Rajitha Senaratne and prime-ministerial adviser Dinesh Weerakkody, he stated.

The committee will submit a proposal to the Working Committee of the UNP on the most suitable candidate from the party to contest in the presidential election, the state minister added.

