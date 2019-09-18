Ten percent of teachers not suitable for teaching - President

-

According to the latest research done by the Ministry of Education that around 10% of the teachers in the education sector are not suitable for the teaching profession, stated President Maithripala Sirisena.

The reason for this is, even though examination certificates were received by them, the standard and quality required for the teaching profession is not there, said the President.

The President made these remarks addressing a ceremony held at the Welagedara Ground, Kurunegala, today (18) to hand over teaching appointments to graduates in North Western Province.

During this ceremony, teaching appointments were presented to 1400 graduates. President symbolically presented teaching appointments to 100 graduates, stated President’s Media Division.

President Maithripala Sirisena emphasized the importance and the responsibility of building a teacher force with creativity and personality necessary for the role of the present-day teacher.

The President further said that the task of teachers is not fulfilled only by teaching to students, and the responsibility of students during the school also vested with the class teachers.

Furthermore, the President also explained the need for updating the teacher’s knowledge in order to face the challenges of the classroom as students move forward with the latest technology.

The President also laid the foundation stone for the new office complex of the North Western Province Governor’s Office.