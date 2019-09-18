Two Indian drug peddlers sentenced to life in Sri Lanka

-

Two Indian nationals have been sentenced to life terms in Sri Lanka for drug peddling, police said on Wednesday.

The two named Dhanivel Mani and Lebbai Jalaluddin Mohifeen Mohadeem have been held in Sri Lanka since 2016.

They were sentenced by the Negombo High Court on Tuesday after they admitted to pedaling heroin, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said. They were arrested by the Sri Lanka Customs and handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau.

The sentencing came as President Maithripala Sirisena was contemplating action to renew the capital punishment for drug-related crimes.

Source: News18

-Agencies