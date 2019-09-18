Man who never touched the soil, will never touch the sky  Raghavan

-

Governor of Northern Province Dr. Suren Raghavan said that the man who has never touched the soil will never touch the sky. He said this attending the Agriculture Exhibition 2019 which was started yesterday (17) in Jaffna.



The exhibition was organized by Provincial Department of Agriculture on the theme of “Towards the self-sufficiency in non-toxic food production by facing the climatic changes” at the Jaffna DATC premises under the patronage of Northern Province Governor.



“We will have rice and water only if the farmers get into the mud. No food for us if there are no drops of farmers’ sweat.