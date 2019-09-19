PM to announce presidential candidate next week

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has stated that the presidential candidate for the Presidential Election 2019 will be declared in the upcoming week.

This United National Party (UNP) General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated that UNP Leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had informed him that the relevant decision would be taken next week following discussions.

Further, a meeting of the Party Leaders of the United National Front (UNF) is scheduled to be held at 6 pm tomorrow afternoon (19), Kariyawasama told Ada Derana.

Meanwhile, the gazette declaring the presidential elections to be held on the 16th of November 2019 was issued earlier tonight (18).