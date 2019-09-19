Fin. Min. warns of fake news on vehicle permits for local migrant workers

-

The Ministry of Finance has alerted the general public not to be misled by false news on the issuance of vehicle permits on concessionary terms for migrant Sri Lankan workers.

Issuing a media release yesterday (18) the Finance Ministry said it has received reports that false documents are being forwarded to migrant Sri Lankan workers using the letterhead of the Department of Trade and Investment Policy, designation and name of its Director-General stating that motor vehicle permits on concessionary terms are issued for them.

The Ministry requested the public not to be deceived by such fraud information dissimilated through social media networks too.

The Finance Ministry emphasized that it has implemented no proposal for issuance of motor vehicle permits on concessionary terms to migrant Sri Lankan workers.

“The general public is hereby informed not to be misled by these canards spread with the aim of extorting money from them,” the release said.

True details pertaining to the services delivered to the general public by the Department of Trade and Investment Policy of the Ministry can be obtained through its official website (www.treasury.gov.lk) and accurate information on the issuance of vehicle permits on concessionary terms can be obtained through this website, the release read further.

The Ministry urged the public to take legal actions if they have already given any sum to these fraudulent persons as the issuance of motor vehicle permits on concessionary terms and also for the related services by the Finance Ministry are provided free of charge.