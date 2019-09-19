Rajitha to appear before Presidential Commission today

-

Health, Nutrition & Indigenous Medicine Minister Rajitha Senaratne today (19) will record a statement with the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, probing the allegations of corruption and malpractices at state institutions, over a complaint on Dr. Neville Fernando Hospital.

He has accordingly been informed to present himself before the Commission at 1.30 pm this afternoon, a spokesperson of the Commission said.

The Secretary of Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), Dr. Haritha Aluthge had recently lodged a complaint with the Commission alleging that Dr. Neville Fernando Hospital in Malabe is financed by state funds without formally taking it under the purview of the government.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Ministry of Power & Energy, Mr. Suren Batagoda, a group of officials of the Kolonnawa oil storage facility and Secretary to the Ministry of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement & Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development and Youth Affairs, Mr. V.Sivagnanasothy are also slated to record a statement with the Presidential Commission today.