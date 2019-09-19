Five Indian fishers apprehended for poaching in SL waters

September 19, 2019   09:59 am

The Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 05 Indian fishermen along with their fishing trawler for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters, yesterday (18).

The apprehension was made by the Northern Naval Command, during a patrol conducted in the sea area northwest of the Kovilam Point, stated the SL Navy.

The group of Indian fishermen had been poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters when the apprehension was made. 

Subsequently, the apprehended fishermen were escorted to SLNS ‘Uththara’ and the seized trawler was brought to SLNS ‘Elara’

The group of fishermen is expected to be handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for onward action, after a medical examination.

