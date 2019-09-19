Defence Ministry dismisses fake reports on possible attack

-

The Ministry of Defence has issued a clarification on false news circulating in the Internet, print and electronic media of an attack similar to the Easter Sunday incident to be launched with the assistance of some Army personnel.

The Ministry firmly stated that this news is totally fabricated and published with malice to tarnish the image of the Sri Lanka Army.

Further, it could create unnecessary fear among the pubic disturbing their daily routine, the Ministry pointed out.

Investigations to identify the persons connected to this incident are now being conducted by the Sri Lanka Army and the Criminal Investigation Department, the Defence Ministry said.

The Defence Ministry hence requested the general public not to be alarmed over baseless news published by various groups with different interests.