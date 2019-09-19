Cabinet to resolve disabled war heroes issue by next week

-

The Cabinet of Ministers will take a decision regarding the issue of the protesting disabled war heroes within the next week, stated the Media Spokesperson of the Sri Lanka Army Major General Sumith Atapattu.

Atapattu requests the protesting war heroes to conclude their protest, as necessary preliminary measures on the matter have already been made.

Disabled war heroes and the families of the fallen, calling for solutions for salary issues and fulfillment of several other demands, commenced a protest in front of the Colombo Fort railway station on the 11th of September.

Accordingly, today (19) marks the 9th day of the protests.

The protesting disabled war heroes demand a pension for life instead of until 55 years of age. They say that the resent the situation has reached a point where the people have to save them although they saved the country and the citizens from a long-standing war back then.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva met with a representative group of agitating disabled War Heroes at the Army Headquarters and considered their concerns and grievances of the Army personnel who sustained battlefield injuries and still under recuperation.