The token strike launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has come to an end at 8.00 am this morning (19), says Dr. Naveen de Soysa, the Association’s deputy secretary.

The GMOA resorted to a 24-hour token strike yesterday (18) to urge the authorities to heed their demands including the removal of salary anomalies.

The strike had interrupted the services at many government hospitals across the country.

The public had claimed despite the strike action, the government medical officers attend their private clinics’ appointments.