SLFP ready to hold talks with JVP

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is ready to hold talks with the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) with regard to the measure that will be taken at the upcoming presidential election, stated SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera.

The parliamentarian mentioned this holding a press conference in Kurunegala, yesterday (18).

According to him, some SLFP supporters in the village think that the SLFP should contest alone at the presidential election.

He says that the SLFP has many other alternatives to choose from should the talks held with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) fail.

Jayasekara further said that they will be committed to strengthening the democratic framework implemented in the country by President Maithripala Sirisena and that they are ready to face off any force for this purpose.