Postal vote applications accepted from today

September 19, 2019   01:35 pm

Acceptance of applications for postal votes for the Presidential Election 2019 has commenced today (19), stated the Elections Commission.

Accordingly, the postal vote applications can be submitted over a period of 10 days starting from today.

A Gazette Extraordinary was issued last night (18) declaring the Presidential Election on the 16th of November 2019.

The date for calling in nominations for the election was also declared through the Gazette as the 07th of October 2019.

However, the date of the postal voting for the upcoming presidential election is yet to be announced.

