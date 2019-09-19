Railway workers to begin work-to-rule action tonight

September 19, 2019   01:49 pm

The railway employees have decided to commence a work-to-rule union action stating from midnight today (19), the Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union stated.

During a press briefing held in Colombo this afternoon, the Union emphasized they would resort to an indefinite strike action next Tuesday (24) if their demands are not met.

Rail regulators, railway engineers, station masters, railway controllers and railway supervisory managers have joined the trade union action.

