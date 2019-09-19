SLPP assigns five-member committee to handle presidential campaign

SLPP assigns five-member committee to handle presidential campaign

September 19, 2019   02:41 pm

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has appointed a five-member committee to conduct its presidential election campaign.

The committee chaired by UPFA MP Dullas Alahapperuma will comprise Parliamentarians Wimal Weerawansa, Keheliya Rambukwella, Udaya Gammanpila and Johnston Fernando.

Meanwhile, the SLPP and Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna have agreed on hold a round of discussion in line with the upcoming presidential election.

However, the representatives of both parties have had several unofficial meetings so far, according to reports.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories