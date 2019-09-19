SLPP assigns five-member committee to handle presidential campaign

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has appointed a five-member committee to conduct its presidential election campaign.

The committee chaired by UPFA MP Dullas Alahapperuma will comprise Parliamentarians Wimal Weerawansa, Keheliya Rambukwella, Udaya Gammanpila and Johnston Fernando.

Meanwhile, the SLPP and Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna have agreed on hold a round of discussion in line with the upcoming presidential election.

However, the representatives of both parties have had several unofficial meetings so far, according to reports.