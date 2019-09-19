Court orders arrest of former Customs DG and Addtl. DG

-

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today ordered the arrest of former Director General of Sri Lanka Customs Jagath P. Wijeweera and its former Additional Director General Tharaka Seneviratne.

The two officials have been accused of releasing 8 kilograms of confiscated gold from the custody of the Customs Department, for the enshrinement of treasure in the base ring of the ‘Sandahiru Maha Seya’.

Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake today ordered Police Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) to arrest and produce them before the court.

The court also issued an order preventing them from leaving and instructed for the immediate transmission of this order to relevant authorities through the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration.