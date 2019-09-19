Abolishing Executive Presidency should happen after prez poll  Harin

-

Minister of Telecommunications, Foreign Employment & Sports Harin Fernando today (19) taking to his Twitter account stated that five ministers of the United National Party (UNP) have confirmed the party’s parliamentary group that “they will support Sajith Premadasa as the Presidential Candidate.”

Accordingly, Ministers Patali Champika Ranawaka, Mano Ganesan, Palany Thigambaram, Rishad Bathiudeen and Rauff Hakeem have confirmed their support to the UNP’s deputy leader, according to the Sports Minister.

In another tweet, he said they have “objected to any move to abolish the Executive Presidency.”

Minister Fernando added the group led by Sajith Premadasa has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe of this stance.

Any move on abolishing the Executive Presidency should happen after the Presidential Election, he said stressing that abolishing it following the announcement of the election is “not correct”.

Ministers Patali, Mano Ganeshan, Digambaram, Rishad, & Rauff Hakeem confirmed to the UNP Parliamentary group that they will support Sajith Premadasa as the UNP Presidential candidate — Harin Fernando (@fernandoharin) September 19, 2019