Disabled war hero climbs lamppost in protest

A disabled war hero had engaged in a protest after climbing on to the top of a lamppost in front of the Fort Railway Station, this afternoon (19).

Disabled war heroes and the families of the fallen, calling for solutions for salary issues and fulfillment of several other demands, commenced a satyagraha protest in front of the Colombo Fort railway station on the 11th of September; today (19) marks the 9th day of the protests.

At around 1.30 pm this afternoon, a disabled soldier who had lost his leg in the war had climbed a lamppost in front of the station in protest.

Subsequently, officers of the Fire Brigade had arrived at the scene and brought him down from the lamppost.