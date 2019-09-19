Three candidates make deposits for Prez. poll

-

Three candidates have reportedly make deposits for the Presidential Election 2019 within the day.

Accepting deposits for the Presidential Election 2019 commenced today (19) and is set to conclude at 12 noon on the 06th of October.

The following candidates deposited money for the upcoming presidential election:

Jayantha Ketagoda – Independent candidate

Siripala Amarasinghe – Independent candidate

Dr. Ajantha Perera - Socialist Party of Sri Lanka