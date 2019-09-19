Three candidates make deposits for Prez. poll

Three candidates make deposits for Prez. poll

September 19, 2019   05:37 pm

-

Three candidates have reportedly make deposits for the Presidential Election 2019 within the day.

Accepting deposits for the Presidential Election 2019 commenced today (19) and is set to conclude at 12 noon on the 06th of October.

The following candidates deposited money for the upcoming presidential election:

Jayantha Ketagoda – Independent candidate
Siripala Amarasinghe – Independent candidate
Dr. Ajantha Perera - Socialist Party of Sri Lanka

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories