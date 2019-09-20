President to testify before PSC today

President Maithripala Sirisena is set to testify before the Special Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks today (20).

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ananda Kumarasiri said the Committee members will record the President’s statement at the Presidential Secretariat.

The Deputy Speaker said preparation of the Committee’s report on the terror attacks is at the final stage.

Meanwhile, the term of the Committee was extended until the 31st of October, 2019. On a previous occasion, the term of the Committee was extended until the 30th of September and then by another two weeks recently.

