Railway work-to-rule action continues

September 20, 2019   09:19 am

The Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union says the work-to-rule trade union action commenced by the railway service from midnight yesterday (19) will be continued.

The secretary of the Union, Indika Dodangoda said they would resort to indefinite strike action from next Tuesday (24) onwards.

Rail regulators, railway engineers, station masters, railway controllers and railway supervisory managers have joined the trade union action.

Despite the work-to-rule action, many trains were delayed this morning (20) due to a signal failure between Maradana and Colombo Fort railway stations.

