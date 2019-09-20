PSC members meet President to record his statement

September 20, 2019   10:15 am

The members of the special Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks have arrived at the Presidential Secretariat a short while ago.

The Committee members are set to record the President’s statement regarding the series of terror attacks that took place at several churches and luxury hotels in the country on the 21st of April.

It is also reported that President Maithripala Sirisena has also arrived at the Presidential Secretariat.

