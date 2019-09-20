-

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (20) stated that it has not yet received the order delivered by the Court of Appeal discharging the former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the Avant-Garde floating armoury case.

Further hearing of the case has accordingly been moved to 23rd of September.

The case filed by the Bribery Commission against Rajapaksa and seven others, alleging that they had incurred a loss of Rs 11.4 billion to the government by approving the maintenance of the floating armoury owned by Avant-Garde Maritime Services (Pvt) Limited, was taken up before the Colombo chief magistrate today.