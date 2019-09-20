Gotabayas cash deposit for presidential election made

September 20, 2019   12:15 pm

Secretary of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Sagara Kariyawasam has arrived at the Elections Commission to make the deposit for the Presidential Election 2019 on behalf of the party’s presidential aspirant Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Meanwhile, two independent candidates, Jayantha Ketagoda and Siripala Amarasinghe along with Dr. Ajantha Perera of Socialist Party of Sri Lanka had made their cash deposits for the election within the course of yesterday (19).

Accepting deposits for the election commenced yesterday (19) and is set to conclude at 12 noon on the 06th of October.

