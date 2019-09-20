Considering FR petition against holding Elpitiya PS poll postponed

-

The Supreme Court has ordered to take up the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition requesting to cancel the decision to hold elections for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya on the 24th of September for consideration.

The petition was heard before Supreme Court judges consisting of Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare, Murdu Fernando and S. Thurairajah this morning (20).

The respondents informed the judge bench that they are yet to receive the notice issued on them regarding the FR petition.

The petitioners were accordingly ordered to provide the relevant documents to the respondents.

The FR petition was filed by three voters of Elpitiya including a resident named Heshan Nayanajith citing the Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya and the four members of the Commission and the Returning Officer in charge of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election as its respondents.

The petitioners claimed that the date for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha elections has been fixed without holding a meeting of the election commission.

The petitioners point out that it is unconstitutional to hold the election again based on the nominations called in 2017.

The petitioners request the Supreme Court to void the Gazette notification issued by the Elections Commission Chairman and to prevent the Elpitiya PS election from being held until the conclusion of the petition hearing.